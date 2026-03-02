U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron secure a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) inside of a U.S. Force C-130J Super Hercules in preparation of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) training event during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. The U.S. remains committed to Thailand and the region, promoting military-to-military relations and facilitating knowledge transfer to enhance regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)
Allied Forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026
