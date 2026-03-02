Allied forces integrate rapid HIMARS capability during Cobra Gold 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Jamie Carden, a 39th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, serves as a ground guide while directing an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules in preparation of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) training during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 at Lopburi, Thailand, March 1, 2026. During the mission, Soldiers coordinated closely with U.S. Air Force aircrews to prepare the launcher for airlift. The HIMARS system is required to kneel by lowering its suspension to meet aircraft clearance requirements, before being backed onto the aircraft. Upon landing, the launcher is offloaded, repositioned, and prepared to execute its mission before being rapidly reloaded and extracted. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)