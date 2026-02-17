U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st Munitions Squadron pose for a photo after completing their pallet load during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. The team completed loading and securing the munitions pallet demonstrating the precision and teamwork required to sustain combat airpower operations.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9526186
|VIRIN:
|260215-F-DA718-1026
|Resolution:
|5336x3550
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Load, Secure, Deploy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.