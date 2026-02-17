Load, Secure, Deploy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st Munitions Squadron pose for a photo after completing their pallet load during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. The team completed loading and securing the munitions pallet demonstrating the precision and teamwork required to sustain combat airpower operations.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)