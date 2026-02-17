Load, Secure, Deploy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from 1st Munitions Squadron initiate pallet builds during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb 16. 2026. The exercise provides a combat-representative environment that pushes participants to enhance their readiness through realistic training and advanced tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)