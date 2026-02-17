Load, Secure, Deploy

A U.S. Air Force Airman from 1st Munitions Squadron, conducts a safety brief before pallet inspections during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. The brief emphasized proper handling procedures, personal protective equipment requirements and clear communication to mitigate hazards throughout the operation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9526159
|VIRIN:
|260215-F-DA718-1006
|Resolution:
|5543x3688
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
