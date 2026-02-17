Load, Secure, Deploy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from 1st Munitions Squadron, conducts a safety brief before pallet inspections during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. The brief emphasized proper handling procedures, personal protective equipment requirements and clear communication to mitigate hazards throughout the operation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)