(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Load, Secure, Deploy [Image 1 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Load, Secure, Deploy

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from 1st Munitions Squadron, conducts a safety brief before pallet inspections during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. The brief emphasized proper handling procedures, personal protective equipment requirements and clear communication to mitigate hazards throughout the operation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 19:55
    Photo ID: 9526159
    VIRIN: 260215-F-DA718-1006
    Resolution: 5543x3688
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Load, Secure, Deploy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Load, Secure, Deploy
    Load, Secure, Deploy
    Load, Secure, Deploy
    Load, Secure, Deploy
    Load, Secure, Deploy
    Load, Secure, Deploy
    Load, Secure, Deploy
    Load, Secure, Deploy
    Load, Secure, Deploy
    Load, Secure, Deploy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BambooEagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery