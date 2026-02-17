A U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Munitions Squadron, loads pallets during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. The exercise reinforces the professionalism and adaptability of Airmen and Guardians, preparing them to overcome operational challenges and deliver decisive airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9526184
|VIRIN:
|260215-F-DA718-1024
|Resolution:
|5971x3973
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Load, Secure, Deploy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.