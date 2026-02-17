Load, Secure, Deploy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Munitions Squadron, loads pallets during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. The exercise reinforces the professionalism and adaptability of Airmen and Guardians, preparing them to overcome operational challenges and deliver decisive airpower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)