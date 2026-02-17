Load, Secure, Deploy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from 1st Munitions Squadron conduct pallet inspections during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. Airmen assigned to the 1st Munitions Squadron build and inspect ammunition pallets in preparation for the deployment exercise, ensuring assets are configured for rapid mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)