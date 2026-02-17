A U.S. Air Force Airman from 1st Munitions Squadron, loads pallets during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. The exercise provides Airmen and Guardians with opportunities to refine their expertise, ensuring they are ready to lead and succeed in the most demanding environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9526177
|VIRIN:
|260215-F-DA718-1022
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Load, Secure, Deploy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.