Load, Secure, Deploy

A U.S. Air Force Airman from 1st Munitions Squadron, loads pallets during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. The exercise provides Airmen and Guardians with opportunities to refine their expertise, ensuring they are ready to lead and succeed in the most demanding environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)