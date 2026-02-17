(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from 1st Munitions Squadron initiate pallet builds during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. The exercise provides Airmen and Guardians with opportunities to refine their expertise, ensuring they are ready to lead and succeed in the most demanding environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 19:55
    Photo ID: 9526170
    VIRIN: 260215-F-DA718-1018
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Load, Secure, Deploy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

