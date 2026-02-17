Load, Secure, Deploy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from 1st Munitions Squadron initiate pallet builds during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. Through rigorous scenarios, the exercise highlights the professionalism and ingenuity of Airmen and Guardians, ensuring they are ready for any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)