U.S. Air Force Airmen from 1st Munitions Squadron initiate pallet builds during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. Through rigorous scenarios, the exercise highlights the professionalism and ingenuity of Airmen and Guardians, ensuring they are ready for any challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 19:55
|Photo ID:
|9526166
|VIRIN:
|260215-F-DA718-1012
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
This work, Load, Secure, Deploy [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.