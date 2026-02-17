Load, Secure, Deploy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from 1st Munitions Squadron conduct pallet inspections during Bamboo Eagle 26-1, at March Air Reserve Base, California, Feb. 16, 2026. The humidity indicator is inspected to verify moisture levels remain within acceptable limits, ensuring the ammunition is preserved and safe for transport and operational use. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gerald Ligeralde)