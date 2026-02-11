60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen conduct in-flight patient care procedures during February Exercise 2026, aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 6, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, provided Airmen the opportunity to practice aeromedical evacuation operations, patient monitoring, and coordination in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)