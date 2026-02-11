(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX [Image 8 of 14]

    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jahnae Holmes 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen conduct in-flight patient care procedures during February Exercise 2026, aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 6, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, provided Airmen the opportunity to practice aeromedical evacuation operations, patient monitoring, and coordination in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9520353
    VIRIN: 260203-F-VD075-3026
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

