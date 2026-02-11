60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron carry a simulated patient on a litter during February Exercise 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, provided Airmen the opportunity to practice patient movement and medical response procedures in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)