(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX [Image 6 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jahnae Holmes 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Haveman, left, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron training commander, speaks with Staff Sgt. Michael Cantu, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, during February Exercise 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 3, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, is a 100-level readiness training exercise designed to enhance aeromedical evacuation capabilities and prepare Airmen to execute patient movement operations in support of global missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9520335
    VIRIN: 260203-F-VD075-2919
    Resolution: 4528x3024
    Size: 3.65 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX
    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery