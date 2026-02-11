60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Haveman, left, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron training commander, speaks with Staff Sgt. Michael Cantu, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, during February Exercise 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 3, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, is a 100-level readiness training exercise designed to enhance aeromedical evacuation capabilities and prepare Airmen to execute patient movement operations in support of global missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)