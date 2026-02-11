U.S. Air Force Maj. Joshua Haveman, left, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron training commander, speaks with Staff Sgt. Michael Cantu, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, during February Exercise 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 3, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, is a 100-level readiness training exercise designed to enhance aeromedical evacuation capabilities and prepare Airmen to execute patient movement operations in support of global missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9520335
|VIRIN:
|260203-F-VD075-2919
|Resolution:
|4528x3024
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.