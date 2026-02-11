60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Grace Cuaycong, left, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse specialist, assists an Airman with assembling a field medical shelter during February Exercise 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 3, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, is a 100-level readiness training exercise designed to strengthen expeditionary medical capabilities and prepare Airmen to operate in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)