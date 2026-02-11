(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

    60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jahnae Holmes 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Grace Cuaycong, left, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse specialist, assists an Airman with assembling a field medical shelter during February Exercise 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 3, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, is a 100-level readiness training exercise designed to strengthen expeditionary medical capabilities and prepare Airmen to operate in deployed environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 17:46
    Photo ID: 9520336
    VIRIN: 260203-F-VD075-6103
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    USAF
    AE
    60 AES
    FEBEX
    Airmen

