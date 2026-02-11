U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Gibison, 921st Contingency Response Squadron fire team member, reacts as a simulated patient during February Exercise 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 6, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, provided Airmen the opportunity to train alongside mission partners in realistic scenarios designed to enhance emergency response and patient care coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9520348
|VIRIN:
|260203-F-VD075-4347
|Resolution:
|5633x4024
|Size:
|4.57 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.