60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Justin Gibison, 921st Contingency Response Squadron fire team member, reacts as a simulated patient during February Exercise 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 6, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, provided Airmen the opportunity to train alongside mission partners in realistic scenarios designed to enhance emergency response and patient care coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)