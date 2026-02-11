60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen receive simulated medical treatment and are checked on by AE personnel during February Exercise 2026, aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 6, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, demonstrated in-flight patient care procedures in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)