U.S. Airmen receive simulated medical treatment and are checked on by AE personnel during February Exercise 2026, aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 6, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, demonstrated in-flight patient care procedures in a controlled training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9520349
|VIRIN:
|260203-F-VD075-2365
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|7.35 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.