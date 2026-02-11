60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron applies moulage to simulate a patient injury during February Exercise 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, allowed Airmen to apply medical training techniques in realistic scenarios designed to reinforce patient care procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)