60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sierra Franklin, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, assesses a simulated patient during February Exercise 2026, on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, enhanced readiness and ensured Airmen are prepared to provide rapid patient movement and in-flight medical care in support of global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)