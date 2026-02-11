U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sierra Franklin, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron medical technician, assesses a simulated patient during February Exercise 2026, on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, enhanced readiness and ensured Airmen are prepared to provide rapid patient movement and in-flight medical care in support of global mobility operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 17:46
|Photo ID:
|9520346
|VIRIN:
|260203-F-VD075-5369
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.