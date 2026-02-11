60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Moulage materials used for patient injury simulation sit on a table during February Exercise 2026, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, allowed Airmen to apply medical training techniques in realistic scenarios designed to reinforce patient care procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)