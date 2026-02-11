60 AES conducts 2026 FEBEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Salvador Vargas, center, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, speaks with Airmen during February Exercise 2026, aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. and 6, 2026. The February exercise, known as FEBEX, allowed medical personnel to rehearse aeromedical evacuation procedures, leadership engagement, and patient care operations in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)