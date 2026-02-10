U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nathaniel Jordan, an ophthalmologist assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, prepares medical equipment for a cataract eye surgery on a patient at Santo Tomas Hospital, Panama City, Panamá, Feb. 10, 2026, U.S. Southern Command is significantly expanding specialties in Panama to include medical professionals in ophthalmology. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)