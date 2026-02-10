U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Nathaniel Jordan, an ophthalmologist assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, performs cataract surgery alongside Dr. Juan Munoz, Chief of Ophthalmology, at Santo Tomas Hospital, Panama City, Panamá, Feb. 10, 2026. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)