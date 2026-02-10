U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Juan Munoz, Chief of Ophthalmology, assists during a cataract eye surgery on a patient at Santo Tomas Hospital, Panama City, Panamá, Feb. 10, 2026. The activity supports bilateral readiness through cooperative medical efforts conducted by invitation and in coordination with Panamanian authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)