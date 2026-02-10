U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, command surgeon of the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, right, observes an intracapsular cataract extraction during a visit to Santo Tomas Hospital, Panama City, Panamá, Feb. 10, 2026. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)