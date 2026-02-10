U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama

Dr. Rita Yee, an ophthalmologist, performs an intracapsular cataract extraction with U.S. Army Maj. James Bailey, an ophthalmologist assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, at Santo Tomas Hospital, Panama City, Panamá, Feb. 10, 2026. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 23:05
|Photo ID:
|9516892
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-OQ637-2850
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|8.9 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
