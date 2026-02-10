U.S. Army Sgt. Frances Rodriguez, an operating room technician assigned to the Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, provides medical assistance during an intracapsular cataract extraction at Santo Tomas Hospital, Panama City, Panamá, Feb. 10, 2026. “Juntos por la Salud” (Together for Health) mission expands U.S.–Panama cooperation in humanitarian assistance while building Panama’s long-term capacity to deliver care independently. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 23:05
|Photo ID:
|9516896
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-OQ637-7150
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|11.17 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama [Image 17 of 17], by CPT Gabriel Velazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.