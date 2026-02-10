U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, command surgeon of U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, dons a mask during a visit to Santo Tomas Hospital, Panama City, Panamá, Feb. 10, 2026. The visit included meeting with U.S. Southern Command ophthalmology teams working alongside Panamanian medical professionals at the local hospital in Panamá. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)