Dr. Rita Yee, ophthalmologist assigned to Santo Tomas Hospital, conducts an intracapsular cataract extraction at Santo Tomas Hospital, Panama City, Panamá, Feb. 10, 2026. The activity supports bilateral readiness through cooperative medical efforts conducted by invitation and in coordination with Panamanian authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 23:05
|Photo ID:
|9516895
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-OQ637-8112
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|10.46 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama [Image 17 of 17], by CPT Gabriel Velazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.