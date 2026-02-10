U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Rita Yee, ophthalmologist assigned to Santo Tomas Hospital, conducts an intracapsular cataract extraction at Santo Tomas Hospital, Panama City, Panamá, Feb. 10, 2026. The activity supports bilateral readiness through cooperative medical efforts conducted by invitation and in coordination with Panamanian authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)