U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama

Dr. Miguel Coello, Joint Task Force - Bravo medical liaison officer, escorts U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, command surgeon of U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, during a visit to Santo Tomas Hospital, Panama City, Panamá, Feb. 10, 2026. The activity supports bilateral readiness through cooperative medical efforts conducted by invitation and in coordination with Panamanian authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2026 23:05
|Photo ID:
|9516894
|VIRIN:
|260210-A-OQ637-9496
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|10.39 MB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
