    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama

    U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, command surgeon of the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, right, speaks with Dr. Juan Munoz, Chief of Ophthalmology, during a visit to Santo Tomas Hospital, Panama City, Panamá, Feb. 10, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is significantly expanding specialties in Panama to include medical professionals in ophthalmology. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)

    This work, U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama, by CPT Gabriel Velazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Juntos por la Salud

