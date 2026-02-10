U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command Surgeon visits doctors in Panama

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Stackle, command surgeon of the U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, right, speaks with Dr. Juan Munoz, Chief of Ophthalmology, during a visit to Santo Tomas Hospital, Panama City, Panamá, Feb. 10, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is significantly expanding specialties in Panama to include medical professionals in ophthalmology. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabriel Velazquez)