(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, left, Pacific Air Force command chief, presents a coin to Master Sgt. Dustin Bayer, 35th Maintenance Squadron section chief during her visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. Engagements across the installation, including a visit to the engine shop, highlighted how maintenance proficiency and workforce readiness directly contribute to reliable aircraft performance and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026 23:37
    Photo ID: 9507402
    VIRIN: 260129-F-NU460-1675
    Resolution: 7284x4856
    Size: 9.49 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base
    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base
    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base
    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base
    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base
    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base
    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base
    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base
    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base
    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base
    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Misawa Air Base
    PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery