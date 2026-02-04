PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, left, Pacific Air Force command chief, presents a coin to Master Sgt. Dustin Bayer, 35th Maintenance Squadron section chief during her visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. Engagements across the installation, including a visit to the engine shop, highlighted how maintenance proficiency and workforce readiness directly contribute to reliable aircraft performance and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
