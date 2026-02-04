PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, left, Pacific Air Forces command chief, and Senior Airman Colin Seaver, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. The visit emphasized two-way communication while recognizing high-performing airmen and demonstrating how senior leadership remains engaged with the workforce driving mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)