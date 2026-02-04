PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, addresses airmen during an all call at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. The all call provided a forum for senior enlisted leadership to communicate command priorities, address airmen questions, and reinforce how daily operations and installation support functions contribute to mission readiness and sustained airpower in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
