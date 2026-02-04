PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, cuts a salt bag with Senior Airman Colin Seaver, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, during her visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. The visit included physical training with Airmen and tours of maintenance and support facilities, reinforcing how fitness, technical expertise, and medical capabilities collectively support mission readiness and sustained airpower operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)