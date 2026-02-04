(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

    PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nichole Elago, left 35th Medical Group dental assistant, shows a 3D dental scan to Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, during her visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. The visit provided senior enlisted leadership direct insight into installation facilities, infrastructure modernization efforts, and how they support operational readiness across the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.04.2026
    Photo ID: 9507366
    VIRIN: 260129-F-NU460-1233
    Resolution: 7529x5019
    Size: 11.88 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Andre Medina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    35th Fighter Wing
    Readiness
    Misawa Air Base
    PACAF

