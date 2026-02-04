PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nichole Elago, left 35th Medical Group dental assistant, shows a 3D dental scan to Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, during her visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. The visit provided senior enlisted leadership direct insight into installation facilities, infrastructure modernization efforts, and how they support operational readiness across the 35th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)