PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, right, Pacific Air Forces command chief, presents a coin to Airman 1st Class Ronelalyn Toledo, 35th Medical Group dental assistant, during her visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. The visit included facility assessments focused on sustaining medical and dental capabilities essential to maintaining a healthy, mission-ready force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)