PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Colin Seaver, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and equipment journeyman, right, shows the virtual Rapid Airfield Damage Repair training table to Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, during her visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. The visit included a review of simulation-based training used by installation support units, highlighting how realistic training environments improve technical proficiency, reduce operational risk, and prepare airmen to sustain airfield operations in challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)