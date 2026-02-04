PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt, Dustin Bayer, left, 35th Maintenance Squadron section chief, shows the engine shop to Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Force command chief, during her visit at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. Engagements across the installation, including a visit to the engine shop, highlighted how maintenance proficiency and workforce readiness directly contribute to reliable aircraft performance and mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)
