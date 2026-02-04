PACAF Command Chief Visits Misawa Air Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kathleen McCool, Pacific Air Forces command chief, operates a heavy vehicle snow operations simulator at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2026. The visit included a review of simulation-based training used by installation support units, highlighting how realistic training environments improve technical proficiency, reduce operational risk, and prepare airmen to sustain airfield operations in challenging conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andre Medina)