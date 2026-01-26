241024 Command Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nikki Drago, 552d Air Control Wing command chief, addresses wing leaders during a Fall Leadership Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. The three-day summit brought together 180 leaders and key partners to focus on improving communication, streamlining workflows, and increasing organizational efficiency across the wing (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)