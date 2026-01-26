241024 Command Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen participate in a small-group exercise during the 552d Air Control Wing Fall Leadership Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. The three-day summit brought together 180 leaders and key partners to focus on improving communication, reclaiming time, and increasing organizational efficiency through leadership development and collaborative problem-solving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)