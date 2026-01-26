(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    241024 Command Summit [Image 7 of 21]

    241024 Command Summit

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Garrett Cole 

    552nd Air Control Wing

    Leaders assigned to the 552d Air Control Wing collaborate during a small-group working session at the Fall Leadership Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. The three-day summit brought together 180 leaders and key partners to develop tools to improve communication, streamline workflows, and increase organizational efficiency across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 10:05
    Photo ID: 9498112
    VIRIN: 241024-F-PL960-1048
    Resolution: 1024x669
    Size: 135.16 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 241024 Command Summit [Image 21 of 21], by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

