241024 Command Summit

Project officers assigned to the 552d Air Control Wing participate in a Fall Leadership Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. The three-day summit brought together 180 wing leaders and key partners for professional development sessions focused on improving communication, streamlining workflows, and increasing organizational effectiveness. The event featured keynote speaker Juliet Funt, CEO and author of A Minute to Think, who shared strategies for reclaiming time, reducing overload, and improving focus in a high-demand environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)