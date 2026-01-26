(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    241024 Command Summit [Image 17 of 21]

    241024 Command Summit

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Garrett Cole 

    552nd Air Control Wing

    Project officers assigned to the 552d Air Control Wing participate in a Fall Leadership Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. The three-day summit brought together 180 wing leaders and key partners for professional development sessions focused on improving communication, streamlining workflows, and increasing organizational effectiveness. The event featured keynote speaker Juliet Funt, CEO and author of A Minute to Think, who shared strategies for reclaiming time, reducing overload, and improving focus in a high-demand environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)

    This work, 241024 Command Summit [Image 21 of 21], by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

