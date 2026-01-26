241024 Command Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leaders assigned to the 552d Air Control Wing collaborate during a small-group working session at the Fall Leadership Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. The three-day summit brought together 180 leaders and key partners to develop tools to improve communication, streamline workflows, and increase organizational efficiency across the wing (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)