241024 Command Summit

Thomas Fisher, deputy director of maintenance for the 552d Maintenance Group, participates in a small-group discussion during the 552d Air Control Wing Fall Leadership Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. The three-day summit brought together 180 wing leaders and key partners to develop strategies to improve communication, reduce inefficiencies, and strengthen organizational effectiveness across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)