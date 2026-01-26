(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    241024 Command Summit [Image 10 of 21]

    241024 Command Summit

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Garrett Cole 

    552nd Air Control Wing

    Thomas Fisher, deputy director of maintenance for the 552d Maintenance Group, participates in a small-group discussion during the 552d Air Control Wing Fall Leadership Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. The three-day summit brought together 180 wing leaders and key partners to develop strategies to improve communication, reduce inefficiencies, and strengthen organizational effectiveness across the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026
    Photo ID: 9498117
    VIRIN: 241024-F-PL960-1053
    Resolution: 1024x681
    Size: 133.33 KB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 241024 Command Summit [Image 21 of 21], by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

