241024 Command Summit

Sticky notes capturing participant input and workflow challenges are displayed during the 552d Air Control Wing Fall Leadership Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. Wing leaders and key partners used collaborative exercises throughout the three-day summit to identify barriers, streamline processes, and develop strategies to improve communication and organizational efficiency (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)