241024 Command Summit

Chief Master Sgt. Nikki Drago, 552d Air Control Wing command chief, facilitates a leadership exercise during the 552d Air Control Wing Fall Leadership Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. The three-day summit brought together 180 wing leaders and key partners to develop practical tools to improve communication, reduce workflow friction, and increase organizational efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)