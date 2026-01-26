241024 Command Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Juliet Funt, CEO and author of A Minute to Think, delivers the keynote address during the 552d Air Control Wing Fall Leadership Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. Funt spoke to more than 180 wing leaders and key partners during the three-day summit, sharing strategies for reclaiming time, reducing workflow friction, and improving focus in high-demand professional environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)