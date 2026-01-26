U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Voigt, 552d Air Control Wing commander, speaks to wing leaders during a Fall Leadership Summit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Oct. 22, 2024. The three-day summit brought together 180 leaders and key partners for professional development focused on improving communication, streamlining workflows, and increasing organizational effectiveness (U.S. Air Force photo by Garrett N. Cole)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 10:05
|Photo ID:
|9498128
|VIRIN:
|241024-F-PL960-1086
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|148.02 KB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 241024 Command Summit [Image 21 of 21], by Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.